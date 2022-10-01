Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/434437SaveSaveA red fox prowls for voles, hidden beneath the snow, in Yellowstone National Park in the western U.S. state of Wyoming. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 766 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2265 x 1446 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2265 x 1446 px | 300 dpi | 18.78 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThis is AmericaSaveDownloadA red fox prowls for voles, hidden beneath the snow, in Yellowstone National Park in the western U.S. state of Wyoming. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More