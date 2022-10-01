Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/434449SaveSaveElk at the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service's elk refuge in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, a valley on the edge of Grand Teton National Park. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 862 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2514 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5432 x 3901 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5432 x 3901 px | 300 dpi | 121.3 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThis is AmericaSaveDownloadElk at the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service's elk refuge in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, a valley on the edge of Grand Teton National Park. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More