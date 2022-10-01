rawpixel
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
Public Domain
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/434453Elk at the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service's elk refuge in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, a valley on the edge of Grand Teton National…Save

Elk at the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service's elk refuge in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, a valley on the edge of Grand Teton National Park. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 Image

View License

Say thanks by supporting these good causes

Elk at the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service's elk refuge in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, a valley on the edge of Grand Teton National Park. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More