Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/434479SaveSaveBuffalo-crossing sign in the vast Wyoming portion of Yellowstone National Park. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 986 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2875 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5000 x 4107 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5000 x 4107 px | 300 dpi | 117.55 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThis is AmericaSaveDownloadBuffalo-crossing sign in the vast Wyoming portion of Yellowstone National Park. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More