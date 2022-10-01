rawpixel
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
Public Domain
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/434487The rebuilt St. Paul Catholic Church in Pass Christian after the original was destroyed during 2005 Hurricane Katrina.…Save

The rebuilt St. Paul Catholic Church in Pass Christian after the original was destroyed during 2005 Hurricane Katrina. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 Image

View License

Say thanks by supporting these good causes

The rebuilt St. Paul Catholic Church in Pass Christian after the original was destroyed during 2005 Hurricane Katrina. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More