Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/434487SaveSaveThe rebuilt St. Paul Catholic Church in Pass Christian after the original was destroyed during 2005 Hurricane Katrina. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1197 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3491 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5478 x 5492 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5478 x 5492 px | 300 dpi | 172.19 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThis is AmericaSaveDownloadThe rebuilt St. Paul Catholic Church in Pass Christian after the original was destroyed during 2005 Hurricane Katrina. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More