Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/434489SaveSaveCopper Mountain Ski Resort, near the town of Frisco in Summit County, Colorado - Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1078 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3144 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5390 x 6000 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5390 x 6000 px | 300 dpi | 185.1 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThis is AmericaSaveDownloadCopper Mountain Ski Resort, near the town of Frisco in Summit County, Colorado - Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More