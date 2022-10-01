Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/434504SaveSaveRoad through South Pass in the Rocky Mountains. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 1164 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3396 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 8618 x 8361 px | 300 dpiTIFF 8618 x 8361 px | 300 dpi | 412.33 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThis is AmericaSaveDownloadRoad through South Pass in the Rocky Mountains. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More