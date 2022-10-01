Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/434523SaveSaveA cornfield seems to stretch forever in the rolling hills of Audubon County, Iowa. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 900 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2625 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 7860 x 5896 px | 300 dpiTIFF 7860 x 5896 px | 300 dpi | 265.2 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThis is AmericaSaveDownloadA cornfield seems to stretch forever in the rolling hills of Audubon County, Iowa. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More