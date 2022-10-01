rawpixel
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
Public Domain
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/434527Cowboy-hat neon in a food tent at the Iowa State Fair in the capital city of Des Moines. Original image from Carol M.…Save

Cowboy-hat neon in a food tent at the Iowa State Fair in the capital city of Des Moines. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 Image

View License

Say thanks by supporting these good causes

Cowboy-hat neon in a food tent at the Iowa State Fair in the capital city of Des Moines. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More