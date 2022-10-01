Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/434534SaveSaveMules gaze from opposite directions in rural Clayton County, Iowa. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 936 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2729 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 7000 x 5458 px | 300 dpiTIFF 7000 x 5458 px | 300 dpi | 218.65 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThis is AmericaSaveDownloadMules gaze from opposite directions in rural Clayton County, Iowa. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More