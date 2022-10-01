rawpixel
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
Public Domain
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/434544Holstein dairy cows at the Dunnum Family's Top of the Town dairy farm near Westby in Vernon County, Wisconsin. Original…Save

Holstein dairy cows at the Dunnum Family's Top of the Town dairy farm near Westby in Vernon County, Wisconsin. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 Image

View License

Say thanks by supporting these good causes

Holstein dairy cows at the Dunnum Family's Top of the Town dairy farm near Westby in Vernon County, Wisconsin. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More