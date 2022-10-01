rawpixel
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
Public Domain
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/434545A llama peers at a passerby from its copse on a farm near Plato in LaGrange County, Indiana. Original image from Carol M.…Save

A llama peers at a passerby from its copse on a farm near Plato in LaGrange County, Indiana. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 Image

View License

Say thanks by supporting these good causes

A llama peers at a passerby from its copse on a farm near Plato in LaGrange County, Indiana. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More