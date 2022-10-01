rawpixel
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
Public Domain
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/434549Pipes and vats at the Old Country Cheese plant in Cashton, Wisconsin. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith&rsquo;s…Save

Pipes and vats at the Old Country Cheese plant in Cashton, Wisconsin. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 Image

View License

Say thanks by supporting these good causes

Pipes and vats at the Old Country Cheese plant in Cashton, Wisconsin. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More