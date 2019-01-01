rawpixel
Carol M Highsmith
Public Domain
The character Dorothy models her sparkling ruby slippers at the Land of Oz, an unusual theme park at Beech Mountain, North Carolina. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

