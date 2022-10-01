rawpixel
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
Public Domain
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/434601Two dogs, Jesse and Maude, await the next portion of their ride in the back of a motorcycle in South Hero, Vermont. Original…Save

Two dogs, Jesse and Maude, await the next portion of their ride in the back of a motorcycle in South Hero, Vermont. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 Image

View License

Say thanks by supporting these good causes

Two dogs, Jesse and Maude, await the next portion of their ride in the back of a motorcycle in South Hero, Vermont. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More