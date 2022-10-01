rawpixel
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
Public Domain
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/434603Scene at fall apple-harvest time at Shelburne Orchards in Shelburne, Vermont. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith&rsquo;s…Save

Scene at fall apple-harvest time at Shelburne Orchards in Shelburne, Vermont. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 Image

View License

Say thanks by supporting these good causes

Scene at fall apple-harvest time at Shelburne Orchards in Shelburne, Vermont. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More