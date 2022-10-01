rawpixel
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
Public Domain
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/434605The road curves on the Blue Ridge Parkway, near Foscoe, North Carolina. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith&rsquo;s…Save

The road curves on the Blue Ridge Parkway, near Foscoe, North Carolina. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 Image

View License

Say thanks by supporting these good causes

The road curves on the Blue Ridge Parkway, near Foscoe, North Carolina. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More