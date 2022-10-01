Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/434605SaveSaveThe road curves on the Blue Ridge Parkway, near Foscoe, North Carolina. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 900 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2626 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 7000 x 5251 px | 300 dpiTIFF 7000 x 5251 px | 300 dpi | 210.36 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThis is AmericaSaveDownloadThe road curves on the Blue Ridge Parkway, near Foscoe, North Carolina. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More