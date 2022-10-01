rawpixel
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
Public Domain
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/434607Lobster traps piled high on the Portsmouth, New Hampshire, docks. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith&rsquo;s America…Save

Lobster traps piled high on the Portsmouth, New Hampshire, docks. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 Image

View License

Say thanks by supporting these good causes

Lobster traps piled high on the Portsmouth, New Hampshire, docks. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More