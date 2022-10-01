rawpixel
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
Public Domain
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/434617Trees get a white winter glaze in Yellowstone National Park. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith&rsquo;s America, Library…Save

Trees get a white winter glaze in Yellowstone National Park. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 Image

View License

Say thanks by supporting these good causes

Trees get a white winter glaze in Yellowstone National Park. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More