Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/434644SaveSaveAlpine lake above the Crystal River Valley town of Marble, Colorado - Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2334 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 7000 x 4667 px | 300 dpiTIFF 7000 x 4667 px | 300 dpi | 186.97 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThis is AmericaSaveDownloadAlpine lake above the Crystal River Valley town of Marble, Colorado - Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More