Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/434906SaveSaveBlack-eared Kite illustration. Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of Pictorial Monograph of Birds (1885) by Numata Kashu (1838-1901).MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 907 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2645 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5142 x 6804 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5142 x 6804 px | 300 dpi | 200.24 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain ReviewSaveDownloadBlack-eared Kite illustration. Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of Pictorial Monograph of Birds (1885) by Numata Kashu (1838-1901).More