Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/434914SaveSaveDuck and Young Grass illustration. Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of Pictorial Monograph of Birds (1885) by Numata Kashu (1838-1901).MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 911 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2656 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5136 x 6769 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5136 x 6769 px | 300 dpi | 198.97 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain ReviewSaveDownloadDuck and Young Grass illustration. Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of Pictorial Monograph of Birds (1885) by Numata Kashu (1838-1901).More