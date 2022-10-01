Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/434971SaveSaveShort-eared Owl and Cherry Flower illustration. Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of Pictorial Monograph of Birds (1885) by Numata Kashu (1838-1901).MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 822 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2397 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 7000 x 4794 px | 300 dpiTIFF 7000 x 4794 px | 300 dpi | 192.07 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain ReviewSaveDownloadShort-eared Owl and Cherry Flower illustration. Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of Pictorial Monograph of Birds (1885) by Numata Kashu (1838-1901).More