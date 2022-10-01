rawpixel
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
Public Domain
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/434980Japanese Pied Wagtail and Red Lotus illustration. Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of Pictorial Monograph of…Save

Japanese Pied Wagtail and Red Lotus illustration. Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of Pictorial Monograph of Birds (1885) by Numata Kashu (1838-1901).

More
Public DomainFree CC0 Image

View License

Say thanks by supporting these good causes

Japanese Pied Wagtail and Red Lotus illustration. Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of Pictorial Monograph of Birds (1885) by Numata Kashu (1838-1901).

More