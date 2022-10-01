Karolina / KaboompicsFreehttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/435199SaveSaveBlack dog enjoying the snow. Visit Kaboompics for more free images.MoreFreeRoyalty Free PhotoInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2333 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 3291 x 4937 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3291 x 4937 px | 300 dpi | 92.99 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesWWF SaveDownloadBlack dog enjoying the snow. Visit Kaboompics for more free images.More