Rijksmuseum (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/436647SaveSaveKingfisher in the snow (1925 - 1936) by Ohara Koson (1877-1945). Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1065 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3106 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 4088 x 4607 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4088 x 4607 px | 300 dpi | 107.8 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain ReviewSaveDownloadKingfisher in the snow (1925 - 1936) by Ohara Koson (1877-1945). Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More