https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4387444Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage horse drawing. Digitally enhanced from our own original copy of The Open Door to Independence (1915) by Thomas E. Hill. MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 4387444View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFPortrait Card 5 x 7" JPEG 1429 x 2000 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5715 x 8000 px | 300 dpiPortrait Card 5 x 7" TIFF 1429 x 2000 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 5715 x 8000 px | 300 dpi | 261.65 MBFree DownloadVintage horse drawing. Digitally enhanced from our own original copy of The Open Door to Independence (1915) by Thomas E. Hill. More