NASA (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/439931SaveSaveThe Eagle nebula, an industrious star-making factory located 7,000 light-years away in the Serpens constellation. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree U.S. Government ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1050 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2100 x 2400 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2100 x 2400 px | 300 dpi | 28.87 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesHope for Children SaveDownloadThe Eagle nebula, an industrious star-making factory located 7,000 light-years away in the Serpens constellation. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More