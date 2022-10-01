NASA (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/439951SaveSaveAn HH-60G helicopter flies overhead of a rescue boat during a training exercise, known as Mode VIII. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree U.S. Government ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 803 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 2008 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3000 x 2008 px | 300 dpi | 34.5 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesHope for ChildrenSaveDownloadAn HH-60G helicopter flies overhead of a rescue boat during a training exercise, known as Mode VIII. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More