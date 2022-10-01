NASA (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/439973SaveSaveThe Mackenzie River in the Northwest Territories, Canada. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree U.S. Government ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1199 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3496 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 3792 x 3796 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3792 x 3796 px | 300 dpi | 82.4 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesHope for ChildrenSaveDownloadThe Mackenzie River in the Northwest Territories, Canada. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More