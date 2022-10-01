NASA (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/439983SaveSaveThe Cuernos del Paine mountains in Torres del Paine National Park in Chile. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree U.S. Government ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 869 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1958 x 2703 px | 300 dpiTIFF 1958 x 2703 px | 300 dpi | 30.32 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesHope for ChildrenSaveDownloadThe Cuernos del Paine mountains in Torres del Paine National Park in Chile. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More