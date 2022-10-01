NASA (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/439993SaveSaveThe Air Force provided a C-17 Globemaster III for use in the Vehicle Integrated Propulsion Research (VIPR) effort. Original from NASA . Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree U.S. Government ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 960 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 2400 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3000 x 2400 px | 300 dpi | 41.24 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesHope for ChildrenSaveDownloadThe Air Force provided a C-17 Globemaster III for use in the Vehicle Integrated Propulsion Research (VIPR) effort. Original from NASA . Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More