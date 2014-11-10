rawpixel
NASA (Source)
Public Domain
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/440013A Russian search and rescue helicopter arrives at the Soyuz TMA-13M spacecraft landing site, 2014-11-10. Original from NASA.

A Russian search and rescue helicopter arrives at the Soyuz TMA-13M spacecraft landing site, 2014-11-10. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree U.S. Government Image

View License

