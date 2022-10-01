NASA (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/440019SaveSaveFront 3/4 view of the Avrocar. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree U.S. Government ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 783 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3042 x 1985 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3042 x 1985 px | 300 dpi | 34.58 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesHope for ChildrenSaveDownloadFront 3/4 view of the Avrocar. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More