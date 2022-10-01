NASA (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/440026SaveSaveThe Larsen Ice Shelf in Antarctica viewed from NASA's DC-8 aircraft during the AirSAR 2004 campaign . Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree U.S. Government ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 793 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1982 x 3000 px | 300 dpiTIFF 1982 x 3000 px | 300 dpi | 34.06 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesHope for ChildrenSaveDownloadThe Larsen Ice Shelf in Antarctica viewed from NASA's DC-8 aircraft during the AirSAR 2004 campaign . Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More