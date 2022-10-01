rawpixel
NASA (Source)
Public Domain
Lightning strikes in the distance as the Space Shuttle Discovery receives post-flight processing in the Mate-Demate Device.

Lightning strikes in the distance as the Space Shuttle Discovery receives post-flight processing in the Mate-Demate Device. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree U.S. Government Image

