NASA (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/440075SaveSaveThe Lunar Landing Research Vehicle (LLRV) number 1 in flight, December 9, 1964. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree U.S. Government ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 941 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2745 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5100 x 4000 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5100 x 4000 px | 300 dpi | 116.77 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesHope for ChildrenSaveDownloadThe Lunar Landing Research Vehicle (LLRV) number 1 in flight, December 9, 1964. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More