NASA (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/440098SaveSaveHubble Goes High Def to Revisit the Iconic 'Pillars of Creation' Messier 16 (The Eagle Nebula). Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree U.S. Government ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 1122 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2976 x 2782 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2976 x 2782 px | 300 dpi | 47.43 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesHope for ChildrenSaveDownloadHubble Goes High Def to Revisit the Iconic 'Pillars of Creation' Messier 16 (The Eagle Nebula). Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More