NASA (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/440106SaveSaveAstronomers image lowest-mass Exoplanet around a sun-like star. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree U.S. Government ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 675 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1969 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 6800 x 3825 px | 300 dpiTIFF 6800 x 3825 px | 300 dpi | 51.54 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesHope for Children SaveDownloadAstronomers image lowest-mass Exoplanet around a sun-like star. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More