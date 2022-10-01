NASA (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/440120SaveSave Image taken by a new Earth-observing instrument installed on the international space station. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree U.S. Government ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 915 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2670 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 3051 x 4000 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3051 x 4000 px | 300 dpi | 69.86 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesHope for ChildrenSaveDownload Image taken by a new Earth-observing instrument installed on the international space station. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More