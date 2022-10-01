NASA (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/440131SaveSaveIce on the Ellsworth Range in Antarctica as seen from the IceBridge DC-8 on Oct. 22, 2012. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree U.S. Government ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 674 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1965 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 3648 x 2048 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3648 x 2048 px | 300 dpi | 42.78 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesHope for ChildrenSaveDownloadIce on the Ellsworth Range in Antarctica as seen from the IceBridge DC-8 on Oct. 22, 2012. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More