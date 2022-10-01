NASA (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/440136SaveSaveThe eastern hemisphere was captured on March 30, 2014, by the Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite on the Suomi NPP satellite. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree U.S. Government ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 945 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2742 x 2160 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2742 x 2160 px | 300 dpi | 33.92 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesHope for ChildrenSaveDownloadThe eastern hemisphere was captured on March 30, 2014, by the Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite on the Suomi NPP satellite. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More