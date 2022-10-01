NASA (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/440140SaveSaveSnow, which tends to be generally less bright that clouds, covers the Alps in the north of Italy. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree U.S. Government ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 960 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2800 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 4000 x 5000 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4000 x 5000 px | 300 dpi | 114.47 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesHope for ChildrenSaveDownloadSnow, which tends to be generally less bright that clouds, covers the Alps in the north of Italy. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More