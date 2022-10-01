NASA (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/440166SaveSaveSaunders Island and Wolstenholme Fjord with Kap Atholl in the background. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree U.S. Government ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 795 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2400 x 1590 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2400 x 1590 px | 300 dpi | 21.87 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesHope for ChildrenSaveDownloadSaunders Island and Wolstenholme Fjord with Kap Atholl in the background. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More