NASA (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/440169SaveSaveAn illustration of a supermassive black hole. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree U.S. Government ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 900 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 2250 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3000 x 2250 px | 300 dpi | 38.66 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesHope for Children SaveDownloadAn illustration of a supermassive black hole. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More