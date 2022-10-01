rawpixel
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
NASA (Source)
Public Domain
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/440206Mackenzie Bay, Antarctica and the ice shelf on February 12, 2012., Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Save

Mackenzie Bay, Antarctica and the ice shelf on February 12, 2012., Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree U.S. Government Image

View License

Say thanks by supporting these good causes

Mackenzie Bay, Antarctica and the ice shelf on February 12, 2012., Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More