NASA (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/440249SaveSaveNASA image acquired August 17, 2010, the Northwest Passage almost free of ice. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree U.S. Government ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 826 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2584 x 1779 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2584 x 1779 px | 300 dpi | 32.94 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesHope for ChildrenSaveDownloadNASA image acquired August 17, 2010, the Northwest Passage almost free of ice. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More