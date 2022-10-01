rawpixel
NASA (Source)
Public Domain
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/440310The Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum in New York City will be the new home of the space shuttle Enterprise. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree U.S. Government Image

