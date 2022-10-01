NASA (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/440342SaveSaveCamera view from under the Shuttle Carrier Aircraft at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree U.S. Government ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2800 x 1867 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2800 x 1867 px | 300 dpi | 29.95 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesHope for ChildrenSaveDownloadCamera view from under the Shuttle Carrier Aircraft at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More