NASA (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/440345SaveSaveSolar array during EVA 27. Oct 7th, 2014. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree U.S. Government ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 797 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2325 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 4288 x 2848 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4288 x 2848 px | 300 dpi | 69.92 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesHope for ChildrenSaveDownloadSolar array during EVA 27. Oct 7th, 2014. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More